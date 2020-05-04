First-ever virtual Funimation Con launching this July

Anime content provider Funimation has officially unveiled plans for FunimationCon, its first-ever virtual con celebrating the anime community, set to take place on July 3-4, 2020. The free, two-day virtual festival brings the spirit of the con experience into the homes of anime fans with panels, cosplay meetups, forums and more activities.

“FunimationCon is a chance for us to give back to a community which has supported us for over 25 years by re-imagining the convention experience,” said Colin Decker, General Manager of Funimation. “With so many anime events being canceled this year, we’re jumping in to fill the gap with a new way for fans to come together and enjoy some great content and experiences.”

FunimationCon follows busy year for the company, having released My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, which passed $13 million at the domestic box office. Funimation also added a robust slate of anime to its catalog of new and classic anime available through its streaming service, and released the 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Edition. Funimation will share additional details for FunimationCon, which will be available in the U.S. and Canada, in the coming weeks.

source: FunimationCon.com,