Trailer and poster for drug drama Castle in the Ground

Below the official trailer for writer/director Joey Klein’s (The Other Half) Castle in the Ground, starring Alex Wolff (Hereditary, The Naked Brothers Band), Neve Campbell (Scream, House of Cards) and Imogen Poots (The Art of Self-Defense, Black Christmas), which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Henry (Alex Wolff) is a devout caretaker of his chronically ill single mother (Neve Campbell). His girlfriend, and lone support system, is about to leave for college and his relatives’ obligatory condolences frustrate more than comfort. Henry’s sole focus in life is to nurse his mother back to health. It is his only point of meaning – his obsession.

When his mother suddenly dies, and with him feeling largely complicit, he is left not only grief-stricken but irrevocably without purpose. Overcome with new grief and guilt, he falls into a world of addiction, abusing his mother’s leftover stash of Oxycontin 80s. The only person in his life that isn’t placating to his loss is his subversive new neighbor Ana (Imogen Poots), who’s across the hall and trying to kick her own habit just as Henry is developing his. As they form an unlikely friendship based in equal parts on drug dependency and commiseration, they become ensnared in a deadly situation involving a missing bag full of drugs.

Castle in the Ground stars Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, Tom Cullen, Keir Gilchrist and Neve Campbell. The film will be available On-Demand May 15th.