Trailer for zombie thriller Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula

Well Go USA Entertainment sent me this trailer for the South Korean zombie thriller Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula and it looks pretty damn fun.

Peninsula takes place four years after South Korea’s total decimation in the cult favorite Train To Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide. Director Yeon Sang-ho now brings us Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula, the next chapter in his post-apocalyptic world.

Peninsula centers on Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, who’s about to relive the horror when he’s assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best, or worst, of human nature prevails in the more dire of circumstances.

Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula, which stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, is scheduled to be released in theaters soon. However, in these uncertain times I can’t confirm whether or not that might change. A number of recent theatrical releases, such as Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, have had truncated or even canceled theatrical runs, in favor of VOD, Streaming or other home video means of distribution. I’ll update this post with any updates that I receive. In the meantime, check out the cool ass trailer and images below.