New trailer and poster for Shooting Heroin

Veritas Films has released a new trailer and movie poster for the drug thriller Shooting Heroin.

The heroin crisis is destroying small towns across America. In one small town, Whispering Pines, the people have reached their limit and will do whatever it takes to rid their community of this scourge.

Shooting Heroin presents the opioid epidemic in its true essence as seen through the eyes and mind of writer director, Spencer T. Folmar who, like the lead character Adam, returned to his hometown in the heartland of America only to find it ravaged by the effects of the drug culture.

As Adam undergoes the process of resuming his place in the community and reuniting with his mother and sister a series of tragic events lead him to pressure local law enforcement to empower a small band of residents to lend a hand. Join us as we follow this group whose good intentions lead them down a dark path where they intend to eradicate the problem by any means necessary.

Shooting Heroin stars Sherilyn Fenn, Cathy Moriarty, Nicholas Turturro, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (from Welcome Back, Kotter), Brian O’Halloran and Ola Ray (best known for playing Michael Jackson’s girlfriend in the Grammy-winning Thriller music video).