View larger $24.99 $23.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Statue SKU: 170225-63348-1

UPC: 9781616597078

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Thriller

Studio: Dark Horse | HBO

Item Release Date: December 7, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Sons of the Harpy is an underground insurgency group composed of former slaves who are fighting the rule of Daenerys Targaryen over Meereen, composed of former slavers. They take their name from the harpy, the heraldic symbol of the slave masters in the Ghiscari cities of Slaver’s Bay. They conceal their identities by wearing golden masks with horned faces resembling harpies.

Dark Horse’s detailed figure represents one of the many Sons of the Harpy seen on HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones. This Game of Thrones Son of the Harpy Figure also comes complete with display base, a knife and a gorgeous costume complete with mask.

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | HBO | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures