Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure

Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
View larger

$24.99

$23.99


2 in stock


StatueSKU: 170225-63348-1
UPC: 9781616597078
Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Thriller
Studio: Dark Horse | HBO
Item Release Date: December 7, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Sons of the Harpy is an underground insurgency group composed of former slaves who are fighting the rule of Daenerys Targaryen over Meereen, composed of former slavers. They take their name from the harpy, the heraldic symbol of the slave masters in the Ghiscari cities of Slaver’s Bay. They conceal their identities by wearing golden masks with horned faces resembling harpies.

Dark Horse’s detailed figure represents one of the many Sons of the Harpy seen on HBO’s adaptation of Game of Thrones. This Game of Thrones Son of the Harpy Figure also comes complete with display base, a knife and a gorgeous costume complete with mask.

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

RARE Flash Gordon The Official Poster Magazine Walkerprint Phoenix Publications (1980)
Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Short Sleeve Apparel
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
Bruce Lee Focus Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Youth and Childrens Apparel
Alien Blood Drool Apparel
The Hills Have Eyes Limited Blu-ray Special Edition
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Ominous Alien With Eggs Youth and Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Dark Horse | Drama | Fantasy | HBO | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *