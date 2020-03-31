A Texas movie theater shut down for Coronavirus has reopened as a reimagined drive-in

Who says ingenuity in America is dead? Forbes reports that Texas-based theater chain owner EVO Entertainment debuted its drive-in concept at the company’s multiplex in Schertz, Texas, giving movie fans an outlet to watch recent film releases. According to the report, the first weekend was a smashing success, with every show of the freshman offering – Spider-Man Homecoming – completely sold out. In fact, every ticket through Tuesday has been sold and the theater is planning on adding additional showtimes later this week.

Every evening, movie fans can park their cars in the theater parking lot and enjoy a free movie from the safe confines of their automobile. Patrons can order food from the multiplex’s kitchen. The cinema has taken significant measures to ensure the health of its guests. Patrons can order menu items using a custom mobile app interface that was built specifically for this initiative. Payments are made through the app and no cash is accepted. When orders are ready, an EVO employee wearing nitrile gloves brings the food to the driver side door.

From a technical aspect the owners made the ad hoc drive-in work by painting the exterior wall with high-grain white paint for increased visibility. Sound is transmitted directly to each vehicle through AM/FM radio bands. If visitors need to use the bathroom, indoor rest rooms are available with sanitary and social distancing measures in place. Movies start at dusk and end in time to meet the area’s 10PM curfew restrictions.

In addition to the high-concept drive-in, EVO Entertainment has also introduced grocery and alcohol delivery. The company launched EVO Market to provide essentials for customers in the area which can either be picked up or delivered to their homes.

Entertainment venues have been especially hard hit during the COVID-19 shutdown and viable business opportunities for the film industry in particular have been few and far between. But according to EVO Entertainment Group CEO, Mitchell Roberts, the drive-in hasn’t solely been a revenue generating idea.

“Movies have always been an escape for me…and I wanted to provide that same escape to the communities here during a time filled with uncertainty and stress.”

source: www.evo-entertainment.com, www.forbes.com,