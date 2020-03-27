Bob Dylan releases first new song in years, Murder Most Foul

Singer Bob Dylan has released a new song titled Murder Most Foul, which has a running time just under 17 minutes. The song is an epic free association on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Little information was given about the surprise music track, except for a brief statement from Bob Dylan that said:

“Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan”

