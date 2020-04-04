Roger Corman Birthday 48-Hour Movie Marathon airing at midnight tonight on Shout Factory TV

Shout Factory TV is celebrating cult cinema icon Roger Corman’s birthday this weekend with the Roger Corman Birthday Marathon. The event takes place today and tomorrow on Shout Factory TV’s streaming website with screenings of Attack Of The Crab People, Deathstalker II, Chopping Mall and many more. While you’re there, why not catch up on the Shout Factory original series, Cult-Tastic! Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman.

The special 48-hour movie marathon is like a masterclass in filmmaking. Throw in Cult-tastic featuring Roger and Julie Corman outlining some of their adventures and mishaps while innovating the exciting world of independent filmmaking and this is not to be missed. Watch the Roger Corman Birthday Marathon, starting today, Saturday April 4th, at midnight and continuing through April 5th, on Roger Corman’s actual birthday.

Tune in on shoutfactorytv.com, STIRR, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Infinity and XUMO. You can also watch using Shout Factory TV apps on Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

Watch now at shoutfactorytv.com