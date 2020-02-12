New trailer for Wes Anderson comedy The French Dispatch

Filmmaker Wes Anderson’s comedy The French Dispatch weaves together a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. The French Dispatch was written and directed by Anderson and features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The French Dispatch hits theaters via Searchlight Pictures on July 24, 2020.