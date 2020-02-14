First look at Robert Pattinson new Batman bat suit camera test from director Matt Reeves

Director Matt Reeves has released a camera test featuring Robert Pattinson in the new bat suit that will apparently be utilized in next summer’s The Batman. In addition to Pattinson, The Batman also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, along with Peter Sarsgaard, Con O’Neill, Alex Ferns and Jayme Lawson.

The Batman lands in theaters on June 25, 2021. Check out Matt Reeves’ camera test.