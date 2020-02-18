Photo, teaser poster and details for Keanu Reeves sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music

Listen up rocker/stoners. There are new details leaking out online for the Keanu Reeves/Alex Winter sequel to the cult comedy classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. The new film, titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, is set to be released this summer on August 21st.

The synopsis sounds very much like the soundtrack of my life. Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s titular San Dimas, California-born wanna-be rockers, now find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. In addition to Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Samara Weaving, Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Erinn Hayes, Jillian Bell, Jayma Mays, Anthony Carrigan, William Sadler, Beck Bennett and rapper Kid Cudi.

Check out an image from Bill & Ted Face the Music, below, along with a teaser poster, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s Hollywood Bowl announcement of the long-in-development movie project, and an unofficial first look teaser.

source: www.billandted3.com, www.impawards.com, www.reddit.com,