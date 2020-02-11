New trailer and still images for horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily

life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s, Brahms: The Boy II, alongside Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

William Brent Bell returns to direct Brahms: The Boy II. The producers are Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

Brahms: The Boy II will be released in theaters from STXfilms on February 21, 2020.