Check out the trailer and teaser poster for Saw horror reimagining Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for Spiral, a new horror film set in the Saw Universe. Spiral centers on a sadistic mastermind who’s unleashing a twisted form of justice, and he’s targeting cops.

Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game of painful repentance or death.

Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

Check out Lionsgate Pictures’ first trailer and teaser poster for Spiral: From The Book of Saw. The film hits theaters on May 15, 2020.