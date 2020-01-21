New trailer for action thriller The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays, Raza Jaffrey and Ibrahim Renno.

The Rhythm Section hits theaters on January 31st. Check out the new trailer.