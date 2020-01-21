New banners created for our Crush Collectibles Shop

I’ve created a new series of banners to promote our redesigned partner shop at CrushCollectibles.com. At the shop you can purchase memorabilia from your favorite cult films, classic musical groups, along with some sports related merchandise. Some of the items available include DVDs and Blu-ray, lobby cards, original & reproduction movie & concert posters, licensed merchandise, and more. Stay tuned, I have some big announcements coming soon regarding Crush Collectibles. For now, feel free to share the banners below and check out the Crush Collectibles shop at CrushCollectibles.com.