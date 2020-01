The Lodge centers on a soon-to-be stepmom who is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events begin to unfold.

The Lodge is directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz. The horror film stars Riley Keough, Richard Armitage and Alicia Silverstone. Look for The Lodge in theaters on February 7th.