Create artwork for comic adaptation Bloodshot and win up to $2,000

Columbia TriStar and Talenthouse are teaming up to launch a fan art contest to support the release of the new superhero film Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel as the titular hero, along with Dave Wilson, Eiza González, Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley and Toby Kebbell.

Create one-of-a-kind artwork for Bloodshot inspired by the imagery and trailer from the upcoming film.

Whether it’s an illustration, a digital painting, or even an alternative poster design, the judges are looking for captivating, original, and imaginative artwork. Artwork will potentially be featured in the film’s marketing campaign, including social accounts, print materials, murals, and merchandise.

Five selected pieces of art will be chosen and their creators will receive $2,000 each. Find out how to enter the contest Here.