November Criminals centers on a pair of college bound friends (Chloë Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort) that find themselves falling for one another. However, after the mysterious murder of their classmate they defy authorities to uncover the truth behind his death.

November Criminals stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Ansel Elgort, Catherine Keener and David Strathairn. The film hits VOD November 7th and then theaters on December 8th, 2017.

Check out the trailer for November Criminals, below.