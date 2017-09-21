First clip revealed for horror sequel Amityville: The Awakening

Dimension Films has revealed the first clip from the upcoming horror Amityville: The Awakening. The revival of the franchise will debut exclusively for free for a limited time on Google Play, beginning October 12th, 2017. The horror will then be released by Dimension Films in select theaters on October 28th, 2017.

First clip from Amityville: The Awakening

Original Trailer

Forty years later, something is stirring again as a new family moves into 112 Ocean Avenue in AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING, the terrifying revival of the popular franchise.

Written and directed by Franck Khalfoun (MANIAC, P2), the film stars Bella Thorne (FAMOUS IN LOVE, SCREAM, SHAKE IT UP), Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (THE HATEFUL EIGHT, ANOMALISA, SINGLE WHITE FEMALE), Cameron Monaghan (SHAMELESS, GOTHAM, THE GIVER, VAMPIRE ACADEMY), Taylor Spreitler (MELISSA & JOEY, DAYS OF OUR LIVES), Mckenna Grace (GIFTED, DESIGNATED SURVIVOR) and Jennifer Morrison (ONCE UPON A TIME).

The film follows Belle (Bella Thorne) and her family after they move into their new home, but when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house, Belle begins to suspect her mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) isn’t telling her everything. She soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house where between illusion and reality lies evil.