"People ask me, 'Will the machines ever win against humanity?' I say, 'Look at people on their phones. The machines have already won.'" view related:

By: James Cameron

By:

Context:

Filmmaker James Cameron and Deadpool director Tim Miller talked with The Hollywood Reporter for the first time about how they will reboot a storied but troubled Terminator franchise for the new era of Amazon drones and A.I. (artificial intelligence) anxiety.

source: www.hollywoodreporter.com,