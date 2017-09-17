Twitter
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Colman Domingo

It's not possible to have a sense of tragedy...without having a sense of humor.

By: Colman Domingo
Characters: Victor Strand
From: Fear the Walking Dead
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Exploitation | Science Fiction | Television | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Context:
Colman Domingo (as Victor Strand) says on Episode 11 of Season 3, to Michael Greyeyes (as Qaletqa Walker) during a mission to get water for their camp. Greyeyes wonders why Domingo is laughing, as Greyeyes' fear of not completing the mission grows.

