New photos and poster for Denzel Washington thriller Roman J. Israel, Esq. revealed

Dan Gilroy directs Roman J. Israel, Esq., a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career. Colin Farrell co-stars in the film as an ambitious, monied lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. also stars Nazneen Contractor, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig, Tony Plana, Pej Vahdat, Brittany Ishibashi, Amanda Warren, James Paxton, Joseph David-Jones, DeRon Horton and Niles Fitch.

Check out new photos and a poster for Roman J. Israel, Esq., below.