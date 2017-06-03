PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Patrick Macnee

There are those who believe that life here began out there, far across the universe... with tribes of humans... who may have been the forefathers of the Egyptians... or the Toltecs... or the Mayans. Some believe there may yet be brothers of man... who even now fight to survive - somewhere beyond the heavens!

By: Patrick Macnee

Appeared In: Battlestar Galactica

Genres: action films | adventure films | cult television | sci-fi films

Context:

Said by the voice of Patrick Macnee (best known for the original The Avengers TV series), who was the Opening Credit Announcer for 13 episodes of the show. Images of the Cosmos animated across the screen as Macnee's words were spoken. The series' protagonist fighter pilots wore helmets that resembled Egyptian Pharoah headpieces, when they went into battle with humanity's greatest enemy, "Cylons."

On June 3, 2017, Chicago-based MeTV aired the Pilot episode of Battlestar Galactica as part of their summer programming launch.