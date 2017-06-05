PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Rip Torn

If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.view related:
By: Rip Torn
Characters: Patches O'Houlihan
Appeared In: Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Genres: comedy films | sports films
Rip Torn says to Justin Long just before throwing a wrench and hitting Justin in the face. It was Torn's way of training the inexperienced group from Average Joe's Gym for the National Dodgeball Championships in Las Vegas.