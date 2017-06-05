PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Carrie-Anne Moss

Dodge this!view related:
By: Carrie-Anne Moss
Characters: Trinity
Appeared In: The Matrix
Genres: action films | adventure films | cult cinema | sci-fi films | thrillers
Context:
Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) says this to an "Agent" computer program, just before pulling the trigger and shooting him in the head at point blank range, during one of the climactic battles in The Matrix. In the universe of The Matrix, "Agents," computer programs designed to capture or kill rogue humans, are so fast they can dodge bullets.