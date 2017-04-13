American Genre Film Archive reveals details for cult classic The Zodiac Killer Blu-ray release

American Genre Film Archive (AGFA), a non-profit that preserves the legacy of genre films, has announced details for The Zodiac Killer Blu-ray, which will be released on July 25th. Zodiac Killer is the first title of dozens in AGFA’s collaboration with Something Weird Video following a successful 2015 Kickstarter campaign.

Directed by Tom Hanson, who had previously owned a chain of “Pizza Man” restaurants, The Zodiac Killer was made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer. That plan didn’t work. Instead, cult movie fans got the most outrageous and compelling “tabloid horror” vortex in the history of the planet. During theatrical screenings, Hanson constructed in-theater “traps” to lure the killer from hiding. These included the use of an ice cream freezer filled with rent-a-cops and a raffle with a motorcycle as a prize. You won’t get insight like this by watching a David Fincher movie. But you will get it while watching The Zodiac Killer.

Special Features include:

New 4K scan from the only surviving 16mm blow-up elements

Commentary track with Tom Hanson, Manny Nedwick, and more

Interview with director Tom Hanson and actor Manny Nedwick

Tabloid-horror trailers from the AGFA archive

Liner notes and director Tom Hanson interview by Chris Poggiali of Temple of Schlock

Reversible cover art

Bonus movie: Another Son of Sam (1977) from a new 2K scan of a 35mm theatrical print

