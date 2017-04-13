The Zodiac Killer Blu-ray

$34.95
Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1971
Item Release Date: July 25, 2017
Rating: R
Directed by Tom Hanson, who had previously owned a chain of “Pizza Man” restaurants, The Zodiac Killer was made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer. That plan didn’t work. Instead, cult movie fans got the most outrageous and compelling “tabloid horror” vortex in the history of the planet. During theatrical screenings, Hanson constructed in-theater “traps” to lure the killer from hiding. These included the use of an ice cream freezer filled with rent-a-cops and a raffle with a motorcycle as a prize. You won’t get insight like this by watching a David Fincher movie. But you will get it while watching The Zodiac Killer.
Zodiac Killer is the first title of dozens in AGFA’s collaboration with Something Weird Video following a successful 2015 Kickstarter campaign.
- New 4K scan from the only surviving 16mm blow-up elements
- Commentary track with Tom Hanson, Manny Nedwick, and more
- Interview with director Tom Hanson and actor Manny Nedwick
- Tabloid-horror trailers from the AGFA archive
- Liner notes and director Tom Hanson interview by Chris Poggiali of Temple of Schlock
- Reversible cover art
- Bonus movie: Another Son of Sam (1977) from a new 2K scan of a 35mm theatrical print
- Runtime: 86
- Audio: Stereo
- Language: English
Cast: Bertha Dahl | Bob Jones | Dion Marinkovich | Donna Register | Doodles Weaver | Ed Quigley | Frank Sanabek | Gloria Gunn | Hal Reed | Manny Cardoza | Manny Nedwick | Mary Darrington | Norma Takaki | Ray Lynch | Richard Styles | Tom Pittman
Directors: Tom Hanson
