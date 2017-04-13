The Zodiac Killer Blu-ray

View larger $34.95 $29.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: April 7, 1971

Item Release Date: July 25, 2017

Rating: R

Directed by Tom Hanson, who had previously owned a chain of “Pizza Man” restaurants, The Zodiac Killer was made to capture the real-life Zodiac Killer. That plan didn’t work. Instead, cult movie fans got the most outrageous and compelling “tabloid horror” vortex in the history of the planet. During theatrical screenings, Hanson constructed in-theater “traps” to lure the killer from hiding. These included the use of an ice cream freezer filled with rent-a-cops and a raffle with a motorcycle as a prize. You won’t get insight like this by watching a David Fincher movie. But you will get it while watching The Zodiac Killer.

Zodiac Killer is the first title of dozens in AGFA’s collaboration with Something Weird Video following a successful 2015 Kickstarter campaign.

New 4K scan from the only surviving 16mm blow-up elements

Commentary track with Tom Hanson, Manny Nedwick, and more

Interview with director Tom Hanson and actor Manny Nedwick

Tabloid-horror trailers from the AGFA archive

Liner notes and director Tom Hanson interview by Chris Poggiali of Temple of Schlock

Reversible cover art

Bonus movie: Another Son of Sam (1977) from a new 2K scan of a 35mm theatrical print

Runtime: 86

Audio: Stereo

Language: English

Cast: Bertha Dahl | Bob Jones | Dion Marinkovich | Donna Register | Doodles Weaver | Ed Quigley | Frank Sanabek | Gloria Gunn | Hal Reed | Manny Cardoza | Manny Nedwick | Mary Darrington | Norma Takaki | Ray Lynch | Richard Styles | Tom Pittman

Directors: Tom Hanson

