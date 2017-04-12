Twitter
Resident Evil Vendetta to be released in theaters for special single day engagement

Resident Evil Vendetta, the 3rd installment of the Resident Evil animated film series that’s directly connected to the game’s story, will be released in theaters for a special one-night-only engagement, on June 19th, 2017. The event, sponsored by Fathom Events, includes an exclusive introduction from the cast of the movie, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

Resident Evil Vendetta stars fan favorite characters Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield, along with a comeback of Rebecca Chambers from Resident Evil 0. The film is Executive Produced by Takashi Shimizu.

