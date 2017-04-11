Action comedy Game Night begins shooting with Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman

Shooting has started on New Line Cinema’s action comedy Game Night, starring Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses, TV’s Arrested Development) and Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Dr. Strange). Filming began on location in Atlanta, Georgia, under the direction of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, their second film as co-directors following Vacation.

Joining Bateman and McAdams are Billy Magnussen (Bridge of Spies, TV’s American Crime Story), Sharon Horgan (Amazon’s Catastrophe), Lamorne Morris (TV’s New Girl), Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, TV’s Fargo), Kylie Bunbury (TV’s Pitch, Under the Dome), Michael Cyril Creighton (Spotlight) and Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea, TV’s Bloodline).

Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or game over.

Game Night will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.