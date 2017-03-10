Breakneck red band trailer for Charlize Theron action thriller Atomic Blonde

In Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron plays an undercover MI6 agent sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. David Leitch directs Atomic Blonde, which also stars Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Daniel Bernhardt, Eddie Marsan, Roland Møller and James Faulkner.

Focus Features has revealed a kinetic red band trailer for Atomic Blonde, which begins with Charlize Theron scrapping with two killers in the staircase of an apartment building. Check it out all out below and then go watch the film in theaters on July 28th.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.



The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel series “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.