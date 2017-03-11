Check out these wicked character posters for Greg McLean & James Gunn’s horror thriller The Belko Experiment

Orion Pictures has revealed a series of kick-ass character posters for their upcoming release The Belko Experiment, which is described as a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question – what does it take to survive at work?

The Belko Experiment is directed by Greg McLean (Wolf Creek) and stars John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”), John C. McGinley (“Stan Against Evil,” “Scrubs”), Adria Arjona (“True Detective”), Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy). The script was written by James Gunn, writer/director of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Check out the new character posters from The Belko Experiment, below and watch the film on March 17th. Click for full-size versions.