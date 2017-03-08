Official trailer for vampire thriller The Transfiguration now online

The Transfiguration centers on a troubled teen named Milo (Eric Ruffin), who has a fascination with vampire lore. After meeting the equally alienated Sophie (Chloe Levine), the two form a bond that begins to blur Milo’s fantasy into reality. The film also stars Dangelo Bonneli, Andrea Cordaro, Larry Fessenden, Danny Flaherty, Anna Friedman, Jose Ignacio Gomez, Jada Jarvis, Lloyd Kaufman and Samuel H. Levine.

Check out the official trailer for The Transfiguration, which hits theaters this Friday, March 8th, below.