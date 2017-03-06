Check out the second trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant

Fox has released the second trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, which hits theaters on May 19th.

In Alien: Covenant, the crew of a colony ship discovers an uncharted paradise, with a threat beyond their imagination, and must attempt a harrowing escape. Alien: Covenant stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, James Franco, Guy Pearce, Callie Hernandez, Carmen Ejogo, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Goran D. Kleut, Amy Seimetz, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Tess Haubrich and Benjamin Rigby.

Check out the latest trailer for Alien: Covenant, below.