Ryan Gosling, Waypoint and Anonymous Content to produce film adaptation of graphic novel The Underwater Welder from cartoonist Jeff Lemire

The Underwater Welder is a mind–bending graphic novel written by critically acclaimed, award–winning cartoonist, Jeff Lemire, and published by Top Shelf/IDW. Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao’s Waypoint Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce a film adaptation based on the book. The New York Times bestselling graphic novel centers on a man in the dangerous profession of underwater welding, who has a supernatural encounter at the bottom of the sea.

Jeff Lemire, Top Shelf Editor–in–Chief Chris Staros, and IDW Publishing CEO & Publisher Ted Adams are attached as executive producers.

Gosling is completing work with Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Harrison Ford, Lennie James and Dave Bautista on Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve.