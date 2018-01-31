Twitter
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Outside Roseland Ballroom 36 x 24 inch Music Concert Poster

$12.99

$8.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180131-70330-1
Part No: LQ58127
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Details

This posters features ska punk band The Mighty Mighty Bosstones outside of New York City’s Roseland Ballroom. The band’s name is on the marquee for the venue in the dynamic shot.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in


Subject: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

