The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Outside Roseland Ballroom 36 x 24 inch Music Concert Poster

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180131-70330-1

Part No: LQ58127

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This posters features ska punk band The Mighty Mighty Bosstones outside of New York City’s Roseland Ballroom. The band’s name is on the marquee for the venue in the dynamic shot.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in



Subject: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints