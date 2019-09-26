Down Beat Magazine Frank Zappa, Dewey Redman, Lounge Lizards, Warren Vache (February 1983)

View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190926-79006-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Item Release Date: February 1, 1983

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Down Beat Magazine Frank Zappa, Dewey Redman, Lounge Lizards, Warren Vache, Wayne Shorter, Tania Maria (February 1983) [86031].

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Down Beat

Subject: Dewey Redman | Frank Zappa | Lounge Lizards | Tania Maria | Warren Vache | Wayne Shorter

Related Items

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Music Videos | Musical