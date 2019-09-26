Share Page Support Us
Down Beat Magazine Frank Zappa, Dewey Redman, Lounge Lizards, Warren Vache (February 1983)

View larger

$14.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190926-79006-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: February 1, 1983
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Down Beat Magazine Frank Zappa, Dewey Redman, Lounge Lizards, Warren Vache, Wayne Shorter, Tania Maria (February 1983) [86031].

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Down Beat
Subject: Dewey Redman | Frank Zappa | Lounge Lizards | Tania Maria | Warren Vache | Wayne Shorter

