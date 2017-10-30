Knight Rider: The Complete Series Blu-ray 16-Disc Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff

$99.98
$50.99
UPC: 683904632593
Part No: 63259
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television
Studio: Millcreek Entertainment | Universal
Original U.S. Release: September 29, 1982
Item Release Date: October 11, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist.
Ride shotgun with mysterious crime fighter Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and the hottest car on four wheels, K.I.T.T., as they chase elusive criminals in each action-packed episode. The heart-pounding second season of Knight Rider packs in even more thrills, more high-speed chases, and more full-throttle excitement with dynamic duo Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. in the action series that left all others in the dust.
Starring: David Hasselhoff (TV’s Baywatch), Edward Mulhare (Von Ryan’s Express), William Daniels (TV’s Boy Meets World), Patricia McPherson (Prime Risk), Rebecca Holden (The Sisterhood), Peter Parros (TV’s The Haves and The Have Nots)
Specifications
- Region: A
- Audio: Dolby Digital
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Runtime: 4361
Cast: David Hasselhoff | Edward Mulhare | Patricia McPherson | Peter Parros | Rebecca Holden | Richard Basehart
Authors: Glen A. Larson
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV | Television | Throwback Space | Universal