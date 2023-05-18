Tribeca Music Lounge: David Duchovny Live Concert with Blake & Caroline and Laundry Day (2023)

Broadway trained singer Caroline Iliff and songwriter Blake Harmon will be on opening duties for The X-Files David Duchovny’s band Laundry Day in anticipation of the premiere of his film Bucky F*cking Dent, which is based on his novel of the same name. The event is part of Tribeca Music Lounge, the music segment of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Set to make their live debut at Tribeca Festival, Blake and Caroline create a unique blend of indie and folk, with absorbing harmonies and deeply personal lyrics.

This event takes place on June 9th, 2023. Doors at 8PM, with the show beginning at 8:30PM.