Tribeca Music Lounge: David Duchovny Live Concert with Blake & Caroline and Laundry Day (2023)

Concerts | Jun 9, 2023

tribecafilm.com

Broadway trained singer Caroline Iliff and songwriter Blake Harmon will be on opening duties for The X-Files David Duchovny’s band Laundry Day in anticipation of the premiere of his film Bucky F*cking Dent, which is based on his novel of the same name. The event is part of Tribeca Music Lounge, the music segment of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Set to make their live debut at Tribeca Festival, Blake and Caroline create a unique blend of indie and folk, with absorbing harmonies and deeply personal lyrics.

This event takes place on June 9th, 2023. Doors at 8PM, with the show beginning at 8:30PM.

Related

Win a chance to appear in Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIISponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Oblivion coming to IMAX screens ahead of wide theatrical releaseSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First look images from the new Mortal Kombat live action movieSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailer and images from Gareth Edwards' Monsters sequel Dark ContinentSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the first trailer for Life of Crime with Mos Def, Jennifer Aniston and Tim RobbinsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer for Kong: Skull Island revealed at San Diego Comic ConSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Christoph Waltz reveals the author of all James Bond's pain in new trailer for SpectreSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Infernal Affairs director tackles Chinatown New York street gangs in Revenge of the Green DragonsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New photos from Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the SwordSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First original Netflix movie to be Woo-Ping-directed martial arts epic sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...