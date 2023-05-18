Tribeca Games Hideo Kojima - Connecting Worlds World Premiere and Live Kojima Q&A (2023)
Panel Discussions, U.S. Festival Premieres, U.S. Festival Screenings, World Premieres | Jun 17, 2023
Tribeca Games, the gaming segment of the Tribeca Film Festival, is hosting the World Premiere screening of Connecting Worlds, a documentary journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game designer in the world – Hideo Kojima. Featuring appearances from visionary artists Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Chvrches, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent video game studio.
This Tribeca Games special screening will be followed by an extended Q&A with Hideo Kojima.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Interviews > Panel Discussions | Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > U.S. Theatrical Release Dates > U.S. Festival Premieres | Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > U.S. Theatrical Release Dates > U.S. Festival Screenings | Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > World Premieres
- Event Names: Tribeca Film Festival
- Facilities: Indeed Theater at Spring Studios
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 17
- People / Bands: Chvrches | George Miller | Grimes | Guillermo del Toro | Hideo Kojima | Nicholas Winding Refn | Norman Reedus | Woodkid
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New York > New York City > 10013
- Years: 2023