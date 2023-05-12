Titan Comics Releases New Conan the Barbarian Series (2023)

Comic Releases | Jul 26, 2023

Heroic Signatures, Titan - Titan Comics

titan-comics.com

Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics are collaborating on an ongoing series starring Robert E. Howard’s iconic warrior Conan. Conan the Barbarian is written by longtime Conan comic writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts) with art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan).

The first issue features variant covers by Dan Panosian, Roberto De La Torre, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Patch Zircher, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, and E.M. Gist, along with a wraparound Hyborian Age map, a colored blank sketch, and a foil Conan movie novel replica virgin cover.

According to Titan’s release, Conan the Barbarian takes place years after the battle of Venarium, with a weary Conan returning to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will Conan and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

Issue Number 1 is on sale July 26th, 2023.

