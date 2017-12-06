Animal Factory Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $34.96 $23.90 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: January 24, 2000

Item Release Date: November 28, 2017

Rating: NR

Details

Troubled youth Ron Decker (Edward Furlong, American History X) is sentenced to a ten-year stint in the notorious San Quentin State Prison for a drug-dealing conviction. Inexperienced in the ways of prison life, he s taken under the wing of Earl Copen (Willem Dafoe, To Live and Die in LA), an experienced con with the entire prison in the palm of his hand inmates and guards alike. But as Ron grows increasingly cocky in his privileged role as Earl’s confidant, is he in danger of biting off more than he can chew with some of the jail’s more volatile inhabitants?

Based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Eddie Bunker (Reservoir Dogs), Animal Factory was Steve Buscemi’s (Lonesome Jim, Interview) second stint in the director’s chair and sees him marshaling a formidable ensemble cast, including Bunker, Danny Trejo (Machete) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), for a powerful and sincere account of the men caught up in the penal system and the deals they cut with each other, and themselves, in order to survive.

Special Features

High Definition digital transfer

Lossless original 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Interview with critic Barry Forshaw covering Eddie Bunker's varied career

Audio commentary by novelist/co-writer/actor Eddie Bunker and co-producer/actor Danny Trejo

New bonus features TBC

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacob Phillips

First Pressing: Collector's booklet containing new writing on the film by Glenn Kenny

Specifications

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 94

Cast: Chris Bauer | Danny Trejo | Eddie Bunker | Edward Furlong | John Heard | Mark Boone Junior | Mickey Rourke | Seymour Cassel | Steve Buscemi | Tom Arnold | Willem Dafoe

Directors: Steve Buscemi

Project Name: Animal Factory

