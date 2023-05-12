Rob Schneider: I Have Issues Tour (2023)

Tour Dates

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm

Silver Reef Casino Resort

Ferndale, Washington 98248

Elsinore Theatre

Salem, Oregon 97301

Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Chester, New York 10918

Music Box at the Borgata

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa

Cabazon, California 92230

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Charles Town, West Virginia 25414

Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

Elizabeth, Indiana 47117

The Brook Club Seabrook

Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874

Wall Street Theater Norwalk

Norwalk, Connecticut 06850

Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty

Liberty Township, Ohio 45069

Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino

Niagara Falls, New York 14303

Dania Improv Comedy Theater

Dania Beach, Florida 33004

Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo, California 93401

Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino

Laughlin, Nevada 89029

American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Corpus Christi, Texas 78401

McAllen Performing Arts Center

McAllen, Texas 78501

Kansas State Fair

Hutchinson, Kansas 67502

Holland Performing Arts Center

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Washington Pavilion

Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Cheyenne Civic Center

Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001

Pueblo Memorial Hall

Pueblo, Colorado 81003

Community Arts Center Williamsport

Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701

Hochstein Performance Hall

Rochester, New York 14614

The Maryland Theatre

Hagerstown, Maryland 21740

M Resort Spa Casino

Henderson, Nevada 89044

Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331

Click Here for 2024 tour dates and locations.