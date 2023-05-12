Rob Schneider: I Have Issues Tour (2023)
Stand-Up Comedy Performances | May 12 - Dec 2, 2023
Tour Dates
- Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm
Silver Reef Casino Resort
Ferndale, Washington 98248
- Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00pm
Elsinore Theatre
Salem, Oregon 97301
- Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00pm
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
Chester, New York 10918
- Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00pm
Music Box at the Borgata
Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:00pm
Morongo Casino Resort and Spa
Cabazon, California 92230
- Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00pm
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Charles Town, West Virginia 25414
- Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:00pm
Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Elizabeth, Indiana 47117
- Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:00pm
The Brook Club Seabrook
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
- Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:00pm
Wall Street Theater Norwalk
Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
- Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:30pm
Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
- Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00pm
Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
- Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:00pm
Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
- Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:45pm
Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
- Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:00pm
Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
- Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm
Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino
Niagara Falls, New York 14303
- Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:30pm
Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino
Niagara Falls, New York 14303
- Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30pm
Dania Improv Comedy Theater
Dania Beach, Florida 33004
- Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00pm
Dania Improv Comedy Theater
Dania Beach, Florida 33004
- Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:00pm
Dania Improv Comedy Theater
Dania Beach, Florida 33004
- Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:30pm
Dania Improv Comedy Theater
Dania Beach, Florida 33004
- Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00pm
Dania Improv Comedy Theater
Dania Beach, Florida 33004
- Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:00pm
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
- Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00pm
Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino
Laughlin, Nevada 89029
- Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00pm
American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
- Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8:00pm
McAllen Performing Arts Center
McAllen, Texas 78501
- September 10, 2023 at 7:00pm
Kansas State Fair
Hutchinson, Kansas 67502
- Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:00pm
Holland Performing Arts Center
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
- Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:00pm
Washington Pavilion
Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
- Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:00pm
Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
- Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:00pm
Pueblo Memorial Hall
Pueblo, Colorado 81003
- Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:00pm
Community Arts Center Williamsport
Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701
- Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:00pm
Hochstein Performance Hall
Rochester, New York 14614
- Friday, October 6, 2023 at 8:00pm
The Maryland Theatre
Hagerstown, Maryland 21740
- Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00pm
M Resort Spa Casino
Henderson, Nevada 89044
- Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00pm
Eichelberger Performing Arts Center
Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331
