Rob Schneider: I Have Issues Tour (2023)

Stand-Up Comedy Performances | May 12 - Dec 2, 2023

www.robschneider.com

Tour Dates

  • Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Silver Reef Casino Resort
    Ferndale, Washington 98248
  • Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Elsinore Theatre
    Salem, Oregon 97301
  • Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
    Chester, New York 10918
  • Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Music Box at the Borgata
    Atlantic City, New Jersey
  • Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:00pm
    Morongo Casino Resort and Spa
    Cabazon, California 92230
  • Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
    Charles Town, West Virginia 25414
  • Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
    Elizabeth, Indiana 47117
  • Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:00pm
    The Brook Club Seabrook
    Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
  • Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Wall Street Theater Norwalk
    Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
  • Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:30pm
    Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
    Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
  • Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00pm
    Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
    Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
  • Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
    Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
  • Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:45pm
    Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
    Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
  • Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Liberty
    Liberty Township, Ohio 45069
  • Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino
    Niagara Falls, New York 14303
  • Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:30pm
    Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino
    Niagara Falls, New York 14303
  • Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30pm
    Dania Improv Comedy Theater
    Dania Beach, Florida 33004
  • Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00pm
    Dania Improv Comedy Theater
    Dania Beach, Florida 33004
  • Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Dania Improv Comedy Theater
    Dania Beach, Florida 33004
  • Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9:30pm
    Dania Improv Comedy Theater
    Dania Beach, Florida 33004
  • Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00pm
    Dania Improv Comedy Theater
    Dania Beach, Florida 33004
  • Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo
    San Luis Obispo, California 93401
  • Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino
    Laughlin, Nevada 89029
  • Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00pm
    American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
    Corpus Christi, Texas 78401
  • Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8:00pm
    McAllen Performing Arts Center
    McAllen, Texas 78501
  • September 10, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Kansas State Fair
    Hutchinson, Kansas 67502
  • Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Holland Performing Arts Center
    Omaha, Nebraska 68102
  • Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:00pm
    Washington Pavilion
    Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
  • Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Cheyenne Civic Center
    Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
  • Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Pueblo Memorial Hall
    Pueblo, Colorado 81003
  • Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Community Arts Center Williamsport
    Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701
  • Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Hochstein Performance Hall
    Rochester, New York 14614
  • Friday, October 6, 2023 at 8:00pm
    The Maryland Theatre
    Hagerstown, Maryland 21740
  • Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00pm
    M Resort Spa Casino
    Henderson, Nevada 89044
  • Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00pm
    Eichelberger Performing Arts Center
    Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331

Click Here for 2024 tour dates and locations.

