Grateful Dead (1991)

Legendary rock band The Grateful Dead play their first ever concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 22, 1991. The Soldier Field show was filled with fan favorites, including “Shakedown Street,” “Brown-Eyed Women,” “Playing In The Band,” “Terrapin Station,” “Dark Star,” and more. The concert includes a six-camera stadium video feed with pristine soundboard audio that is scheduled to be released in movie theaters in June 2023.

Grateful Dead legacy manager and archivist David Lemieux said of the show, “By the Summer of 1991, the new iteration of the Grateful Dead featuring Vince Welnick on keyboards and vocals, along with Bruce Hornsby at most shows, had been on the road and gelling since September 1990, after Brent Mydland’s untimely passing after the Summer Tour of 1990. After a magnificent Spring Tour of 1991, followed by West Coast shows later in the Spring, the Dead hit the road for a June tour mixed between amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums. Like some of the Dead’s best tours such as Europe ’72, Spring 1977, Spring 1990, the Summer Tour of 1991 featured a consistency of excellence that puts it up there with these great tours from the past. And amongst this terrific tour’s nightly perfection and inventive, inspired, and reinvigorated playing, Soldier Field on June 22, 1991, is widely considered one of the greatest nights on this tour, and of the entire 1990s. Originally slated for the Grateful Dead’s 2020 Meet-Up At The Movies, we’re thrilled to be bringing this to you in all its sonic and visual glory for two fun nights in theatres.”