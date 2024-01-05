Stern Pinball Launches Jaws-Themed Game Models at CES 2024 (2024)

Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball’s Jaws Pinball games make their debut at Stern’s official booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which takes place January 9th through 12th at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Jaws Pinball games feature the characters and setting of one of the most iconic motion picture thrillers of all time – Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s Jaws.

In Jaws Pinball, players experience the original trilogy of films like never before with mechanical features inspired by iconic movie moments and state-of-the-art technology. Jaws pinball games are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

Jaws brings players to the beloved, fictional locale of Amity Island, located off the coast of Long Island, New York. The small fishing community becomes a popular beach vacation location in the summer months, but as Fourth of July vacationers close in on the island’s picturesque beaches, grave danger lurks below sea level – the Amity Island mayor attempts to cover up shark attacks out of fear of losing the island’s tourism money, resulting in several terrifying attacks.

Playing as Quint, Stern’s Jaws pinball games will have players grabbing their harpoons and helping Amity Island save the Fourth of July! As the grizzled fisherman, tackle the most dangerous ocean creatures on the planet. Heart pounding tension mounts as you fire pinballs at a motorized “Shark Fin” target with “blood in the water” animated lighting effects. Anticipation builds as you navigate the “Orca Boat” upper playfield, featuring a “Lookout Tower” ramp, ship’s wheel horizontal spinner on the deck and “Radio” stand-up target to call for help, but lookout! A motorized custom sculpted “Great White Shark” bash toy comes crashing through the bottom of a fishing boat, terrorizing players in this thrilling pinball odyssey.

In addition to immersive film and audio assets integrated into pinball action, Jaws includes custom speech performed by actor Richard Dreyfuss and the iconic movie theme music by John Williams.

Jaws pinball games include Stern’s award-winning Insider Connected system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in a variety of ways. Through Insider Connected, players will be able to track their progress, hunt Achievements, take on special Jaws Quests and work on your Bounty Hunter rank.

Insider Connected also provides an operator-focused toolset to drive location play through Location Leaderboards, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the games.

Limited to 1,000 games globally, the Limited Edition model includes a full-color mirrored back glass based on the iconic Jaws movie poster by world renowned artist Roger Kastel, full color reflective foil high definition cabinet decal with hand-drawn artwork by Michael Barnard, custom “Great White” powder-coated pinball armor, Jaws-themed interactive illuminated speaker rings featuring full RGB lighting, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern President and CEO Seth Davis.