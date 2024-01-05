Play Playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino Opening Day (2024)

Play Playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89119

Play Playground is a 15,000 square foot immersive gamified bar and entertainment destination located at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Owners announced that the venue’s opening day is January 18, 2024.

There is no VR, AR, or arcade games in this Playground. The experience features large-scale, tactile games and attractions, including over-the-top physical games, memory games, puzzle games, and team games – all in a magical, environment designed for friendly competition and sharing on social media , as players scale the leaderboard.

Play Playground is described as family friendly by day and adults only at night and features games such as Operation and Perfect Popper (a.k.a. Perfection). There are also two bars, VIP mezzanines, and private event spaces.