Ninja Vs. Shark Director Koichi Sakamoto Appears at Forbidden Planet Blu-ray Signing (2023)

Director Koichi Sakamoto (Power Rangers, Ultraman, Kamen Rider) is making an appearance at Forbidden Planet New York to meet fans and sign copies of his latest film, Ninja Vs. Shark, on blu-ray. Sakamoto has literally done everything, including production, stunts, direction and acting in projects including Scanner Cop and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3.

Koichi Sakamoto produced and directed Power Rangers TV episodes and movies from the mid 1990s’ through the early 2000s’ and you’ll love Ninja Vs Shark so mark your calendars for December 17th come down to Forbidden Planet and give Sakamoto a warm welcome.

Ninja Vs. Shark stars Hirochika Hirano (Ultraman Z), Shun Nishime (Kamen Rider Ghost), and Yuichi Nakamura (Kamen Rider Hibiki, Kamen Rider Den-O), along with Juria Nagano (world karate champion, professional wrestler) and Kanon Miyahara (High Kick Angels).

In a remote village during Japan’s Edo period, bloody body parts of pearl divers are mysteriously washing up on the beaches. To obtain eternal youth, Koshiro, the mastermind behind the Crimson Devil clan, uses his magical occult powers to navigate and command the sharks of the sea so he can steal pearls from the local villagers! To protect the village from further violence and theft, the mayor hires a bodyguard, Kotaro Shiozaki, from a nearby temple. Kotaro accepts the mission to end the clan’s reign of violence in exchange for a hefty reward when his path is blocked by Kikuma, a feisty and deadly female ninja! When Kotaro challenges Koshiro to a duel, a ferocious mega shark rises from the sea’s depths and interrupts them! Finally, the long-awaited battle between ninjas and sharks can be brought to life on the big screen! Who will survive the battle between blade and teeth?