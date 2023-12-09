Disneyland After Dark 2024: Sweethearts' Nite (2024)

Disneyland Resort

United States > California > Anaheim > > 92802

The Walt Disney Company

Sweethearts’ Nite 2024 includes the following activities and offerings:

A royal cavalcade through Disneyland park

Dance along with princesses, princes, and Disney characters at a royal ball near “It’s a small world”

Dance along with princesses, princes, and Disney characters at a royal ball near “It’s a small world” Join Stitch and Angel for a dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland

Unique photo backdrops throughout the park will offer opportunities to step into iconic scenes of love and friendship, including “Lady and the Tramp,” “Tangled,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Aladdin”

Unique photo backdrops throughout the park will offer opportunities to step into iconic scenes of love and friendship, including “Lady and the Tramp,” “Tangled,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Aladdin” Lighting, projections, and Disney love songs throughout the park

Sweet treats and themed savory items created especially for Sweethearts’ Nite. New offerings include the shortbread cookie churro with strawberry cheesecake dipping sauce and the Café Daisy fried heart-shaped ravioli

Specialty menu items at Plaza Inn, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace and Carnation Café

Disneyland After Dark features separately ticketed events at Disneyland Park with after-hours ride access, unique entertainment, rare character appearances, specialty food, beverages and merchandise. Admission to all Disneyland After Dark 2024 events includes a three-hour pre-party mix-in, a commemorative credential & guide map, and unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party.