Disneyland After Dark 2024: Sweethearts' Nite (2024)
Christmas Holiday Experiences, Experiences, Food Festivals, Parties | Jan 23 - Feb 14, 2024
United States > California > Anaheim > > 92802
Sweethearts’ Nite 2024 includes the following activities and offerings:
- A royal cavalcade through Disneyland park
Dance along with princesses, princes, and Disney characters at a royal ball near “It’s a small world”
- Join Stitch and Angel for a dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland
Unique photo backdrops throughout the park will offer opportunities to step into iconic scenes of love and friendship, including “Lady and the Tramp,” “Tangled,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Aladdin”
- Lighting, projections, and Disney love songs throughout the park
- Sweet treats and themed savory items created especially for Sweethearts’ Nite. New offerings include the shortbread cookie churro with strawberry cheesecake dipping sauce and the Café Daisy fried heart-shaped ravioli
- Specialty menu items at Plaza Inn, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace and Carnation Café
Disneyland After Dark features separately ticketed events at Disneyland Park with after-hours ride access, unique entertainment, rare character appearances, specialty food, beverages and merchandise. Admission to all Disneyland After Dark 2024 events includes a three-hour pre-party mix-in, a commemorative credential & guide map, and unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party.