Disneyland After Dark 2024: Disney Channel Nite (2024)

The Disneyland After Dark 2024: Disney Channel Nite features themed shows and film screenings, including:

The “High School Musical” pep rally celebrating the songs from the “High School Musical” franchise

The “Phineas and Ferb” dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland, complete with a DJ and appearances by favorite “Phineas and Ferb” characters

“Camp Rock” karaoke and The Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge in The Golden Horseshoe

Take a cruise on the Sailing Ship Columbia and enjoy music from the “Descendants” trilogy.

Photo backdrops representing favorite Disney Channel shows and movies, including “Lizzie McGuire,” “The Cheetah Girls” and “Teen Beach Movie”

Specially-themed foods and snacks include mini banana burritos and tropical banana punch at Red Rose Taverne, chili cheese loaded nachos, and s'mores donut skewer from Café Daisy.

Specialty dining packages will also be available

Disneyland After Dark features separately ticketed events at Disneyland Park with after-hours ride access, unique entertainment, rare character appearances, specialty food, beverages and merchandise. Admission to all Disneyland After Dark 2024 events includes a three-hour pre-party mix-in, a commemorative credential & guide map, and unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party.