Evermore Resort Near Walt Disney World in Orlando Opens New Year's Day 2024 (2024)

Evermore Resort

Evermore Resort, located next to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, opens on January 1, 2024. The vacation rental community of homes features hotel-quality standards, a tropical beach complex, a spa, golf course, restaurants, bars, and more. The 1,100-acre resort was developed by Dart interests and is a major redevelopment of the Villas of Grand Cypress Golf Resort.

Evermore Resort is close to the Universal Orlando Resort and Orlando International Airport.