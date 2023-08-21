Lakeshore and Broadway Records Digitally Release Sideways The Musical Original Cast Recording (2023)

Broadway Records, Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records and Broadway Records released Sideways The Musical Original Cast Recording digitally on August 18, 2023. Featuring original songs by Anthony Leigh Adams with lyrics by Adams and Rex Pickett. The Sideways: The Musical cast includes Devin Archer, Ruby Lewis, Ryan Quinn, Emily Goglia, James Byous, Juliette Goglia, Britton Sparkman and Rebecca Jade.